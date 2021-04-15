Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Drops By 69.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $146,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,062.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 463,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

