DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.49

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 28905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $3.4633 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

