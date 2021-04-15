Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.29

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

