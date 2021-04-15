Equal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,315.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Equal has a market cap of $976,029.66 and $44,315.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

