Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.41. 728,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,830. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $136.38 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

