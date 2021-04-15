GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,126. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.19 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.