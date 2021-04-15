Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Short Interest Update

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of STRZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 100,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,096. Star Buffet has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Star Buffet, Inc operates a multi-concept restaurant holding company in the United States. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 26 full-service restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse, Bar-H Steakhouse, Whistle Junction, and BuddyFreddys names.

