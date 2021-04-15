Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) PT at €18.91

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.18 ($22.56).

Several analysts have weighed in on DEC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €21.60 ($25.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.01. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.