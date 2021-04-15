FirmaChain (FCT) One Day Volume Hits $2,226.00

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $40.06 million and approximately $2,226.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00269697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00737757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,196.39 or 0.99340844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00851781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

