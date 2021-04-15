The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in March

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
The Kansai Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.
About The Kansai Electric Power
