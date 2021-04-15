The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in March

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

The Kansai Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

About The Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

