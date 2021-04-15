NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 530,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 52,668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextDecade by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

