Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.35. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,835. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Community by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

