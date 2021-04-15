Cortex (CTXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.66 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $117.98 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.26 or 0.00737630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.43 or 0.06116926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

