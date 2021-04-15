Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29.

Shares of MATX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

