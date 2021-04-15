Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of MATX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

