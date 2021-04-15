Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 76.8% in March

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

XTNT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 209,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,314. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.