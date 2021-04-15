Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.