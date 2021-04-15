QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 12,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

