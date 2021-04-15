Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $56.78 Average PT from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

PFGC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 898,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

