-$0.42 EPS Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.08. 3,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

