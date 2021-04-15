The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,460. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.96.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

