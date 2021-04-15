Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FSNUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

