Kusama 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $312.92 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $469.33 or 0.00737757 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $312.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00269697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,196.39 or 0.99340844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00851781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

