Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce sales of $63.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $250.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.58 million, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.