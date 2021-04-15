Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,419. Five9 has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

