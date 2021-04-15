Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 543 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 299,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

