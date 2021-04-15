The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $26.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
GS stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.55. 4,333,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,525. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.42.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.