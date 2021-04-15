The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $26.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.55. 4,333,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,525. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.