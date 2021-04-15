Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $862.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

