Kaleido Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,149 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,712% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLDO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 2,596,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,647. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

