Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.36

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.36 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 296032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

