James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.83

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 27867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

