Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $15.44

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,199. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

