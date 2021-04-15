GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $72,256.36 and $1,281.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 174.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,381,933 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

