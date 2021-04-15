Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. 207,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

