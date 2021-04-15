Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $24.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

VIPS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,114,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 433,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 153,071 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 349,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 169,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

