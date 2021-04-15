Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.90. 29,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,905. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

