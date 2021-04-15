Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

