First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50.

On Friday, January 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $77.17. 125,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

