Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 261.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $267.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

