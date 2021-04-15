Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $204.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

