BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 224.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $15.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
