BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 224.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.