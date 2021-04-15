AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.25

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.06, with a volume of 8235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

