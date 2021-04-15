AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.25

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.06, with a volume of 8235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
