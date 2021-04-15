Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 76,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 66,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 371,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

