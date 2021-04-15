VIG Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $10,986.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,512.40 or 0.11808664 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.
About VIG
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.
