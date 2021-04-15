VIG Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $10,986.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,512.40 or 0.11808664 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,258,114 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

