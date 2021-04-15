SYNC Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $148,884.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $9.31 million and $148,884.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00502443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.88 or 0.03569578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 133,858,215 coins and its circulating supply is 111,232,956 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.