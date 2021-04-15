Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
CICN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Cicero has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Cicero Company Profile
