Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CICN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Cicero has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

