Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

