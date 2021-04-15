City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of City Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. City Developments has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

