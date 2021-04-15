JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 494,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.