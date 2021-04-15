Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

